Colder as temperatures slip

A cold night with lows of 4C or 5C in the towns and cities and close to freezing in the countryside with blustery downpours through Scotland and a wintry mix of sleet and snow across the high ground and mountain tops. Gusty winds will bring gales to exposed spots of the north-east coasts.

Tomorrow flipped fortunes on today with cloudy skies across southern Britain with outbreaks of rain through Wales and parts of the south-east leaving a soggy Saturday - and it'll be dull and damp with misty grey conditions in places. With a lack of sunshine it'll feel chilly all day. Further north, it'll be drier and a little brighter but feeling colder with brisk, gusty winds along the North Sea coasts.