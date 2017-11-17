Elon Musk's Tesla unveils its first electric lorry

Tesla has unveiled its first articulated electric lorry with production due to begin in the US in 2019.

Elon Musk, the company's billionaire chief executive, said the Semi truck is capable of travelling 500 miles on an electric charge.

The tech entrepreneur also said it will cost less than a diesel counterpart taking into consideration fuel savings, lower maintenance and other factors.

"We're confident that this is a product that's better in every way from a feature standpoint," he told a crowd of Tesla fans in California.

Mr Musk did not reveal the vehicle's price but said customers can put down a 5,000 dollar (£3,778) deposit.