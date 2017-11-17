European Council President sets December deadline for UK's Brexit talks progress

Britain must deliver "much more progress" on the Brexit divorce bill and the future of the Irish border by the beginning of December, otherwise trade talks will not begin later in the month, the President of the European Council has said.

Following talks with Theresa May, Donald Tusk said the EU has completed the work necessary to give the green light to talks on trade and transition which are due to begin at the next European Council summit in Brussels on December 14 and 15.

Speaking in Sweden, Mr Tusk said "much more progress" was needed from the UK on two of the three issues in withdrawal talks in order to break the deadlock which has prevented the move to the second phase of negotiations which the UK is seeking.

"We will be ready to move on to the second phase already in December, but in order to do that we need to see more progress from the UK side," Mr Tusk said.

"While good progress on citizens' rights is being made, we need to see much more progress on Ireland and on the financial settlement."

Speaking at the conclusion of an EU jobs summit in Gothenburg, Mr Tusk said he had told Mrs May that "this progress needs to happen at the beginning of December at the latest...

"If there is not sufficient progress by then, I will not be in a position to propose new guidelines on transition and the future relationship at the December European Council".

Mr Tusk said he and Mrs May agreed to meet again on November 24 "to assess the situation in more detail".

The Prime Minister added that the pair agreed that "good progress has been made but there is more to be done, that we should move forwards together towards that point where sufficient progress can be declared and we can look ahead to what I have already said I want to see as a deep and comprehensive and special partnership between the UK and the remaining 27 members of the EU."