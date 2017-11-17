First female Black Rod appointed in 650-year history of House of Lords

A woman has been appointed for the first time as the Governor of the Black Rod in the House of Lords.

Sarah Clarke is the first female Black Rod in the 650-year history of the institution.

She was previously Championships Director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club and was responsible for the organisation of the Championships, Wimbledon, and previously held roles at four Olympic games, the London Marathon and UK Sport.

Ms Clarke said she was "deeply honoured and delighted" to be invited to take up the role.