Gaia Pope: Third person released by police

A third person arrested on suspicion of the murder of missing teenager Gaia Pope has been released under investigation, police have revealed.

Gaia, from Langton Matravers, was staying in Swanage, Dorset, when she disappeared on November 7.

The 49-year-old man from Swanage was arrested on Thursday, hours after clothing was found in a field nearby - which the 19-year-old's family say matches what Gaia was wearing the day she went missing.

Two other people, a 19-year-old boy and a 71-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday and also released under investigation. Police say all three are known to Gaia.

In the wake of the development, the teenager's mother Natasha released a statement on Facebook saying she was "holding on to hope".