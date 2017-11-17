Massive fire engulfs nursing home in Pennsylvania injuring 20 residents

At least 20 people have been injured after a massive fire ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze, reported at 11pm on Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, quickly spread to multiple buildings.

Dozens of elderly residents, many of whom were unable to walk, were forced to evacuate into the cold night with temperatures dipping to 4 degrees Celsius.

Many residents, who were unable to walk, were pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.