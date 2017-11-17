- ITV Report
Massive fire engulfs nursing home in Pennsylvania injuring 20 residents
At least 20 people have been injured after a massive fire ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania.
The blaze, reported at 11pm on Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, quickly spread to multiple buildings.
Dozens of elderly residents, many of whom were unable to walk, were forced to evacuate into the cold night with temperatures dipping to 4 degrees Celsius.
Many residents, who were unable to walk, were pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.
Chester County emergency officials said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
According to its website, Barclay Friends offers various levels of care including memory care, skilled nursing and post-acute rehab.
It also provides residential space for up to 90 elderly residents who can live in apartments alone or with partners.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.