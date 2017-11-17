Troops force so-called Islamic State from their final stronghold in Iraq

So-called Islamic State have been forced out of their final stronghold in Iraq in a defeat that marks the collapse of their self-styled caliphate in the country.

Troops backed by the US-led coalition against IS have now fully liberated the town of Rawa, said the country's defence ministry spokesman.

He said it took military units and local tribal fighters just five hours to defeat the terror group and drive them from the final town they had held in the country.

All that now remains of IS-held Iraq are patches of rural territory in the country's vast western desert along the border with Syria.

The historic victory has been celebrated within Iraq and by anti-IS partners around the world.

Brett McGurk, the Special Presidential Envoy for Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, said the "days of [IS'] phony 'caliphate' are coming to an end."