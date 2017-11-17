- ITV Report
Helicopter and aircraft in 'mid-air collision' over Buckinghamshire
A helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a mid-air collision over Buckinghamshire.
Emergency services are currently at the scene near the village of Waddesdon, which is home to Waddesdon Manor.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have seven vehicles responding to the incident, including fire engines and urban search and rescue vehicles.
The incident happened shortly after midday, Thames Valley Police said.
Air crash investigators are being sent to the scene, but the priority is being placed on saving lives, police said.
Thames Valley Police are co-ordinating the response to the crash and warned there will be disruption to surrounding roads for the rest of the day.
"Thames Valley Police is currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury," a police spokesman said.
"The force is coordinating the response to the incident which was reported at 12.06pm today.
"The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en route to the scene. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority.
"In consequence of this incident it is expected that there will be some disruption to the road network around Waddesdon for the rest of the day."
A spokeswoman for Waddesdon Manor, a large estate near Aylesbury, said the crash had not happened on its grounds.
Waddesdon Manor is managed by the Rothschild Foundation, a family charitable trust, on behalf of the National Trust, who took over ownership in 1957.