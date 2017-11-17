Helicopter and aircraft in 'mid-air collision' over Buckinghamshire

A helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a mid-air collision over Buckinghamshire.

Emergency services are currently at the scene near the village of Waddesdon, which is home to Waddesdon Manor.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have seven vehicles responding to the incident, including fire engines and urban search and rescue vehicles.

The incident happened shortly after midday, Thames Valley Police said.

Air crash investigators are being sent to the scene, but the priority is being placed on saving lives, police said.

Thames Valley Police are co-ordinating the response to the crash and warned there will be disruption to surrounding roads for the rest of the day.