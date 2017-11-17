Weather: cold and frosty start across many areas first thing, followed by plenty of sunshine

A cold and frosty start across many areas first thing, but there will be plenty of sunshine. Windy across Scotland, with gales in the far north pushing through frequent heavy showers.

These showers could be thundery with the risk of hail, as well as some snow, mainly over the hills but perhaps down to lower levels across the Northern Isles, later in the day. It will feel cold for most with a top temperature of 10 Celsius (50 F) in the south.