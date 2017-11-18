AC/DC co-founder and ex-guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64

AC/DC co-founder and ex-guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, his publicist has announced.

Young found the Australian rock group alongside his brother in 1973, with the band going on to sell more than 200 million records worldwide.

The Scottish-born musician left the group in 2014 after it was revealed he was suffering from dementia.

A statement on AC/DC's website on Saturday said it was "with deep heartfelt sadness" that they had to break the news of Young's death.

It added that Young had died "peacefully" with family at his bedside.