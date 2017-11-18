Body found in search for missing teenager Gaia Pope

Gaia Pope Credit: PA

A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Gaia Pope. Dorset Police said they are "confident" that the body found on land near Swanage in the hunt for the missing 19-year-old is Ms Pope and added that the cause of death "at this time remains unexplained". The body was discovered at around 3pm on Saturday on land to the south of the town, close to where clothing positively identified as Ms Pope's was found on Thursday. The teenager was last seen in Swanage 11 days ago at an address in Manor Gardens in Morrison Road at around 4pm on November 7. The teenager was wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers. On Saturday police said they had recovered all the clothing the teenager was thought to be wearing when she disappeared.

Speaking just hours after the body's discovery, Clara Pope, the sister of Gaia, paid tribute to "the light" of her life. In a statement she said: "She is - I'm not going to say was and never will - the absolute light of my life. "So beautiful, so emotionally wise and intelligent and so passionate and artistic and creative and understanding." She continued that she would "always be one of three" siblings and thanked the public in their attempts to help find the missing teenager.

Gaia Pope's cousin, Marienna Pope-Weidemann, also thanked the public for the help and support they had given the family. In a statement, Ms Pope-Weidemann said: "We want to thank each and everyone of you for everything you've done. "If there is one ray of light in this nightmare it is the compassion, humanity and community spirit that you've shown over the last 10 days. "Your dedication and selflessness for a girl that many of you don't even know has been staggering and one of the few things that kept us going. "This afternoon the emergency services found Gaia's body. We are absolutely devastated and unable to put those feelings of loss into words. "We thank you for everything you have done. Our little bird has flown but will always be with us."

Volunteers scour a search area near to Swanage. Credit: PA