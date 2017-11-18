Buckingham Palace releases new image of Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to mark platinum anniversary

The first of a series of portraits have been released of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to mark their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrate their platinum anniversary on Monday.

They will hold a private party for family and close friends at Windsor but are not planning any public events.

The first portrait - by British photographer Matt Holyoak - was taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

They are standing in front of portraits of King George III and his wife Queen Charlotte.

George and Charlotte were married for 57 years, but the current monarch and her consort have beaten them by some margin.