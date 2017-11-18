Buckinghamshire air crash: Family members visit wreckage site

Family members of those killed in a mid-air crash with a light aircraft over Buckinghamshire have visited the site of the wreckage.

All four of those killed in the collision were men, Superintendent Rebecca Mears of Thames Valley Police told reporters.

"All the families have now been informed and are being supported by officers in the family liaison arena," she said.

"Three of the families have visited the site today with our support so they can understand a little bit more about what's happened to their loved ones."