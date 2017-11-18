- ITV Report
-
Cold and bright in the north but cloudier in the south
Today
Cloudy and damp across southern and some western parts, with some patchy rain. Drier and sunnier but cold in the north and east, after a frosty start, with blustery showers continuing across northeast Scotland, with gales or locally severe gales.
Tonight
Dry with clear skies across northern, eastern and central parts, with a fairly widespread frost. A few showers for northern Scotland. Cloudier and damp in some southwestern and western parts.