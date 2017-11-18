Gerry Adams announces plan to step down as Sinn Fein president in 2018

Gerry Adams has announced his intention to stand down as Sinn Fein president in 2018.

The republic veteran was speaking in Dublin on Saturday evening and an announcement on his retirement was widely expected.

He goes before the annual Sinn Fein Ard Fheis to seek re-election every year and earlier on Saturday he was elected unopposed.

But the 69-year-old, who has been the party president since 1983, told delegates it would be his last as leader, and a special meeting of the party would be called next year to elect a successor.

"Leadership means knowing when it is time for change and that time is now," he told the annual conference in the RDS arena in Dublin.

"I want to thank everyone who has welcomed me into their homes and communities and have made me part of countless campaigns, countless elections and countless negotiations," he said.