Gerry Adams to 'indicate retirement plans' at Sinn Fein party conference

Gerry Adams is set to indicate when he plans to retire during the Sinn Fein annual conference.

The republic veteran and party president will deliver a speech billed "historic and significant" in Dublin on Saturday evening.

Mr Adams, 69, is expected to provide details about the ongoing process of a leadership transition.

His plan, formulated along with the late Martin McGuinness, has already seen Michelle O'Neill take the role of Sinn Fein leader at Stormont - the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mary Lou McDonald, the current deputy leader of the Sinn Fein party, is widely touted to replace Mr Adams.