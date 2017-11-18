Hundreds join search in Swanage for missing teenager Gaia Pope

Hundreds of volunteers have joined a search looking for missing teenager Gaia Pope.

Search parties scoured areas around Swanage near to where the 19-year-old was last seen 11 days ago.

Ms Pope's father, Richard Sutherland, joined volunteers and thanked them for their efforts on Saturday.

Police have launched a murder investigation as they piece together Ms Pope's movements.

The search comes after investigators arrested and released a 49-year-old man, the third such person after a 19-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were detained before being let go.