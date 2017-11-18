- ITV Report
Kezia Dugdale 'set to enter jungle as I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant'
Kezia Dugdale MSP is set to enter the jungle as a contestant in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, according to reports.
The former Scottish Labour leader is headed to Australia after being added to the show's line-up at the last minute, according The Sun newspaper.
It comes as the party prepares to announce who will replace Ms Dugdale as leader later today after her surprise resignation in August.
Neither ITV nor Ms Dugdale have confirmed the reports.
However, they have sparked controversy and criticism, with some saying she should quit her position as an MSP if she takes part in the show.
“It’s hard to represent constituents when you’re on the other side of the world," a source told the Sun.
“Kezia is going to be unable to perform her day job and serve her constituents for several weeks while she’s in the show."
Labour MSP Jenny Mara was among those criticising Ms Dugale on Twitter.
Ms Dugdale would join confirmed contests including boxer Amir Khan, Saturdays singer Vanessa White and Made In Chelsea's Georgia "Toff" Toffolo.
A total of ten contestants have been announced by the show's bosses, though there are usually 12 who take part.
Ms Dugdale would not be the first serving MP to swap casework for bushtucker trials: Conservative Nadine Dorries also took part in the show in 2012.
She was accused of "abandoning" her voters, while the party also temporarily suspended her for taking the decision to join the show with their knowledge or blessing.
A spokesman for ITV said the reports were "speculation".
She said: "We haven't announced any further campmates other than the 10 we put out earlier this week in our official announcement."
Ms Dugdale was not immediately available for comment.
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday