New stamps commemorate Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary

Taken during their honeymoon in the grounds of Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire. Credit: PA

A new set of stamps is being issued to commemorate the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The six stamps include an image of the royal couple on their honeymoon in the grounds of Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire, looking at photographs of their wedding and one of the royal couple walking down the aisle of Westminster Abbey after their wedding service on November 20 1947.

The royal couple got married in Westminster Abbey in 1947. Credit: PA

Two stamps mark their engagement announcement in July 1947, showing the couple at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said: "A platinum wedding anniversary is rare, and for the Royal Family it is unique.

"We are delighted to issue these six stamps to mark Her Majesty's and the Duke of Edinburgh's 70 years of marriage."

The wedding was attended by 2,000 guests, the ceremony was broadcast on radio to 200 million listeners across the world. Credit: PA
The stamps celebrate the engagement, wedding and honeymoon. Credit: PA
This photo was taken on the couple's engagement. Credit: PA
The couple spent the first part of their honeymoon in Hampshire then travelled to Balmoral. Credit: PA