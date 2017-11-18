- ITV Report
-
Richard Leonard named new Scottish Labour leader
Richard Leonard has been announced as the new leader of Scottish Labour.
The MSP for Central Scotland took 56.7% of the vote in a convincing victory over his rival Anas Sarwar.
Mr Leonard, who was seen as a hard left Corbyn-style candidate, is replacing Kezia Dugdale, who unexpectedly quit the role in August.
There were loud cheers as Mr Leonard was announced as the party's new leader on Saturday morning.
In his victory speech, he said Labour was winning voters by being "the radical party of change once more".
"Our purpose today is not just electing a leader - my aim is to be the next Labour First Minister," he said.
Labour lost seats in Scotland at the most recent general election, when Conservative gains pushed Labour into third place nationally.
Mr Leonard was congratulated by some colleagues - though SNP MP Pete Wishart said the result suggested that Scottish Labour was "a Corbynista outfit now".
Conceding defeat, Mr Sarwar said the party would unite around the new leader and pledged to offer Mr Leonard his "full and unwavering support."