Single-use plastics could be taxed in effort to reduce waste

The Government is to launch a consultation on whether plastic packaging should be taxed in an effort to tackle waste.

In next week's Budget, Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce a call for evidence on whether taxing and charging single-use plastics would help prevent pollution in the world's oceans.

Around 12 million tonnes of waste enter oceans every year - the equivalent of a rubbish truck every minute.

Vast floating areas of plastic have formed in the world's seas, including one in the Pacific, the size of France.

It is also a problem closer to home, with the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year in the

In the UK, the amount of single-use plastic that is thrown away could fill the Royal Albert Hall 1,000 times over.

Over a million birds as well as 100,000 sea mammals and turtles die every year from ingesting and becoming entwined in plastic waste.

Sir David Attenborough recently recalled the "heartbreaking" sight of an albatross feeding plastic to its young chick instead of fish.

The move to tackle the problem of single-use plastics, which include packaging and bubble wrap, and polystyrene takeaway boxes, has been welcomed by environmental campaigners.

Tisha Brown, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace UK described the situation as a "global emergency".

She said: "It is everywhere from the Arctic Ocean at top of the world, to the Marianas Trench at the bottom of the Pacific.

"It's in whales, turtles and 90% of sea birds, and it's been found in our salt, our tap water and even our beer.

"The Treasury's announcement is only a statement of intent, but it recognises the significance of the problem and the urgent need for a solution. There is a long way to go, but hopefully this is the beginning of the end for single-use plastic."