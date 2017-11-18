Tens of thousands may have been underpaid disability benefit after DWP error

Tens of thousands of people with disability and severe illness may have been underpaid benefits they were entitled to claim, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has admitted.

Officials acknowledged there had been errors in payments of Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) which could affect up to 75,000 people who transferred to it from incapacity benefits.

It could cost up to £500 million to correct the mistake, according to the BBC.

The errors reportedly affected people who applied for ESA between 2011/12 and 2014/15 and were identified by DWP late last year.