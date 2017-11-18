Thousands of Zimbabweans gather in Harare to demand Robert Mugabe departure

Thousands of people have gathered in Harare as Zimbabweans prepare to protest against the rule of Robert Mugabe.

Large crowds assembled in the country's capital on Saturday morning in the hope Mugabe would step down from power after four decades.

The 93-year-old appeared in public on Friday for the first time since he was placed under house arrest by the military in midweek.

Saturday's demonstrations appear to suggest that many Zimbabweans are ready for Mugabe to relinquish power.

Meanwhile negotiations between Mugabe, the ruling ZANU-PF party and opposition figures are continuing.