Woman injured after world's largest aircraft breaks free from moorings

A woman has been taken to hospital after the world's largest aircraft, the Airlander 10, broke free of its moorings.

The hull of the craft - which is part-plane, part-airship - ripped and deflated following the mishap, leaving it collapsed at Cardington Airfield in Bedfordshire.

The aircraft had taken to the skies in May for the first time following a crash in August last year in which its cockpit was severely damaged.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, is an employee of Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), which built the craft.

Another member of staff also sustained minor injuries while dealing with the aftermath, the firm added.