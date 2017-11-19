Chancellor Philip Hammond plans Budget boost for driverless cars

Driverless cars may be tested on Britain's roads in as little as three years under plans to be unveiled in the Budget.

Chancellor Philip Hammond hopes to give the green light to an industry the Treasury believes could support 27,000 jobs and be worth £28 billion to the economy by 2035.

He is expected to announce changes to regulations that will pave the way for self-driving cars to be tested on UK roads for the first time by 2021.

The Treasury hopes a raft of planned measures will help the UK become a world leader in the technological revolution and boost the country's lagging productivity.

Mr Hammond is expected to announce tens of millions of pounds of investment in tech industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) and a planned £160 million for next-generation 5G mobile networks.

The measures will include: