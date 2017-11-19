Cloud and rain clearing southeast tomorrow. Mild

Rain and strengthening winds spreading east across northern areas overnight, with snow falling on Scottish mountains. For central and southern areas it will be cloudy and mild with rain at times.

Cloudy and breezy with some rain at times on Monday, this perhaps heavy in the north at first. Rain will become increasingly confined to the west and northwest with bright spells elsewhere.

Unsettled with periods of rain and strong winds between Tuesday and Thursday with further snow across the Scottish Hills. Particularly windy later on Wednesday and Thursday, with gales possible in many places.