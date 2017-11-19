Emmerson Mnangagwa: Who is the man poised to take over from Mugabe?

Robert Mugabe's dismissal of his vice-president and longtime ally Emmerson Mnangagwa may prove to be his downfall.

While Mr Mugabe is refusing to leave, the man known as "the crocodile" - who for decades served as Mr Mugabe's enforcer - appears set to eventually take over from him.

So who is the man who has masterminded such a remarkable turn of events?

Mr Mnangagwa has been a leading government figure since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.

He became vice president in 2014 but was dismissed just over a week ago, with Mr Mugabe claiming he was schemeing against him.

He vowed to return and now, with his former friend effectively under house arrest, he has been elected the new leader of Zimbabwe's ruling political party ZANU-PF, replacing Mr Mugabe who has led it since 1977.