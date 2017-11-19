Girl, 12, killed in crash between dune buggy and car

A 12-year-old girl has died following a crash between a dune buggy and a car in Northern Ireland.

The schoolgirl was in the buggy with a 14-year-old girl when they were involved in a collision with a Toytota car on Flagstaff Road in Cloughoge, Newry, at around 2.50pm on Saturday afternoon.

The 12-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries, while the 14-year-old girl sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in contact on 101.