Chancellor pledges measures to fix housing market with 300,000 new homes per year

The Chancellor has pledged action to ease the housing crisis by getting 300,000 homes built every year.

Philip Hammond is set to unveil measures to boost building projects in his November budget next week.

He said that action must be taken "so the next generation can enjoy the same kind of opportunities their parents did".

"For too many years we’ve been building to few homes and we haven’t been building them in the right places to address where the real crunch points of affordability are," he told the Peston on Sunday show.

"We’ve got to build more and I think most experts agree we need to get up around the 300,000 a year level on a sustainable basis across the cycle to start tackling the challenge of affordability."