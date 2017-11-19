How long can Robert Mugabe resist the military's plans for transition?

In their tens of thousands the people of Zimbabwe delivered a message so loud and clear that even a 93-year-old dictator who's had it his way for 40 years couldn't miss it.

And today Robert Mugabe is likely to be stripped of the leadership of the ruling ZANU-PF party, though not the presidency itself.

And yet there's no public sign of him giving way.

A relative, his nephew, has revealed Mugabe hasn't slept since the military takeover.

But, he added ominously, he's "ready to die" to do the right thing.

He means, staying put.