Mugabe sacked as leader of ruling party but clings on as President

Amid jubilant scenes of singing and dancing, Zimbabwe’s ruling party has voted to sack Robert Mugabe as their leader.

The decision has not stripped Mr Mugabe of the role of President – but it marks a key loss of support from his former allies and adds to pressure on him to voluntarily stand down.

Zanu PF party members gave the leadership position to the former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but stopped short of removing Mr Mugabe's membership of the party.

One delegate from the Zanu PF party told me “It’s a very great thing that we have done today.”

When I asked her why they had not done this years ago, she said “Mugabe is a good man but he is surrounded by thieves.

“Now we want him gone today.”