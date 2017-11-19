Nick Cave says he is playing Israel to make a stand against 'bullying' boycott campaign

Rock singer Nick Cave has said he decided to perform in Israel in protest at an anti-Israel boycott campaign that is trying to "bully musicians" into shunning the country.

The Bad Seeds singer faced criticism from some of his peers over his plan to hold two shows in Tel Aviv.

In an open letter, Artists For Palestine UK - which counts among its members Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore - urged him to cancel the show "while apartheid remains".

But Cave said that playing the shows was his way of taking a "principled stand" against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which lobbies performers, as well as corporations and academic institutions, to disassociate themselves from Israel.

Speaking in Israel, Cave said international musicians who wanted to play in Israel risked being "publicly shamed" by the campaign.

"If you do play Israel, you have to go through a kind of public humiliation from Roger Waters and co - and no one wants to be publicly shamed," he said.