Parliament should be ready to reject a bad Brexit deal, says David Miliband

David Milliband said the UK should keep the option to back out of Brexit if the final deal is not in the country's best interests.

The former foreign minister said it was right that Parliament would get a vote on the deal - and they should be willing to reject it.

"I think it's imperative that one thing that remains on the agenda is the choice is a choice for Parliament - and if it so desires for the people as well- between life with the European Union and a hard Brexit," he told the Peston on Sunday show.

"I think there is a real momentum now in Europe, an economic mom as well as a political momentum," he said.

"And obviously that mean that the old argument that Europe was this burning house doesn't really stand up."