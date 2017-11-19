- ITV Report
Prince of Wales meets survivors in hurricane-hit British Virgin Islands
The Prince of Wales has visited storm survivors in the British Virgin Islands, witnessing the destruction wrought there barely two months ago by Hurricane Irma.
Charles was taken to see battered and crushed high school buildings on the main island of Tortola.
His motorcade stopped at Elmore Stoutt High School, the main secondary school on the island, which has been left to the elements after being badly damaged by the category 5 storm.
The Prince was met by billionaire Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson, who saw out the storm in September, along with his staff, on his private Caribbean island.
Later a Virgin Atlantic Antigua flight was loaded with essential items to help the recovery effort, including blankets and bottled water.
Speaking to journalists on Tortola, Sir Richard said: "As far as the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are concerned the people were magnificent in the way they pulled together, everybody's helping everybody.
"People have lost their homes and others are putting them up, everybody's helping trying to get water back and electricity back on, and it's been tremendous."
The UK's new International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt joined the heir to the throne during his brief visit to Tortola, to see the damage for herself after announcing a financial package of support on Friday - £12 million for Dominica and £3 million for Antigua and Barbuda.