Prince of Wales meets survivors in hurricane-hit British Virgin Islands

The Prince of Wales has visited storm survivors in the British Virgin Islands, witnessing the destruction wrought there barely two months ago by Hurricane Irma.

Charles was taken to see battered and crushed high school buildings on the main island of Tortola.

His motorcade stopped at Elmore Stoutt High School, the main secondary school on the island, which has been left to the elements after being badly damaged by the category 5 storm.

The Prince was met by billionaire Virgin boss Sir Richard Branson, who saw out the storm in September, along with his staff, on his private Caribbean island.

Later a Virgin Atlantic Antigua flight was loaded with essential items to help the recovery effort, including blankets and bottled water.