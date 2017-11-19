Robert Mugabe to meet army chief as his party prepares to sack him

Robert Mugabe is to meet with the army chief who put him under house arrest as he faces growing pressure to stand down.

The President's own ruling Zanu PF party is also preparing for a meeting on Sunday where they are expected to sack him from the role of party leader.

Mr Mugabe is clinging to his post and refuses to step aside even as huge crowds gather in the streets calling for him to go.

A nephew said he is "ready to die" rather than relinquish power.

But today's meeting could decide his fate as he faces warning from opponents and former allies alike that there is no future for him as leader.