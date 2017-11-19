Robert Mugabe vows to stay on as Zimbabwe's President

A defiant Robert Mugabe has not resigned as President of Zimbabwe, ending a televised address to the nation in which he was widely expected to stand down without announcing his intention to go.

Zimbabweans who were expecting to celebrate Mr Mugabe's much anticipated announcement were left disappointed.

Instead, the 93-year-old said he would preside over the ruling ZANU-PF party conference in December, despite the party voting to sack him just hours earlier and giving him less that 24 hours to resign or face impeachment. He has until noon on Monday.

During a rambling speech, Mr Mugabe acknowledged the political turmoil his country has seen in recent days, saying "from tonight [Sunday]... the nation at all levels gets refocused".

But he frequently lost his place and was handed pages of script by the army commander who put him under house arrest earlier in the week.