Satellite calls detected in search for missing Argentinian submarine

Seven apparent distress have been detected which are thought to have come from a missing submarine with 44 crew members on board, Argentina's Navy has announced.

The brief satellite calls were received as officials frantically search for the ARA San Juan submarine which has been missing since Wednesday.

The communication attempts "indicate that the crew is trying to re-establish contact, so we are working to locate the source of the emissions," the Navy said on its twitter account.

It said the calls lasted between four and 36 seconds. They are not conclusively known to have come from the missing vessel, but that it is the working hypothesis.