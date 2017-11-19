Some sunshine after a frosty start. Rain in northwest later.

Cloudy and mild in the southwest, but elsewhere a fine day after a frosty morning. Cloud and rain will spread into the west and northwest late afternoon onwards, with some snow over the Scottish hills.

Rain and strengthening winds spreading east across northern areas overnight, with snow falling on Scottish mountains. For central and southern areas it will be cloudy and mild with rain at times.

Cloudy and breezy with some rain at times on Monday, this perhaps heavy in the north at first. Rain will become increasingly confined to the west and northwest with bright spells elsewhere.