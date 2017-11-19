US defence boss: We could refuse a nuclear strike order from Donald Trump

The US armed forces could refuse an order from the President to launch a nuclear strike if is deemed illegal, the country's top defence officer has said.

Air Force General John Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, said he would reject any order from Donald Trump or any other president if it was not lawful.

Instead, he would offer to talk him through what options were legal, he told a security forum panel discussion.

The command would control nuclear forces in a war and would be the ones to launch any strike.