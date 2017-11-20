Big government shift on divorce bill to £40bn and future role of European Court of Justice

The European Union Exit and Trade sub-committee has made two fairly dramatic decisions. Credit: Press Association

The biggest hitters in the government have this afternoon moved a long way towards giving Michel Barnier and Donald Tusk what they say they want and need in order to move Brexit talks on to the crucial next phase of discussing a so-called transition arrangement and a trade deal. The European Union Exit and Trade (Strategy and Negotiations) sub-committee, chaired by the prime minister, made two fairly dramatic decisions.

I am told ministers agreed that the European Court of Justice could after all have a continuing role in making sure the rights are protected of three million EU citizens living in Britain. Barnier and Tusk will be relieved. The Brexiteering ultras in the Tory party will feel betrayed. Second, ministers gave the Brexit minister David Davis permission to indicate to Barnier that the UK would double to circa £40bn what it is prepared to hand over as a divorce payment.