Can UK yet sort EU divorce bill?

The United Kingdom is planning its exit from the European Union. Credit: PA

The difficult judgement for Theresa May and her senior ministers on Monday is whether to make a full and final offer for what the United Kingdom is prepared to pay as its divorce bill in the next couple of weeks. The decision rests on two separate questions. Firstly, is it a matter of economic life and death whether Brexit talks move on to the next phase - sorting trade and security arrangements - in December or March? If speed is of the essence, May would offer more now.

Theresa May has decisions to make. Credit: PA

For what it’s worth, her Brexit minister David Davis is more relaxed about a delay until March than her Chancellor Philip Hammond. And the foreign secretary Boris Johnson is religiously obsessed with making sure we don’t pay a cent more than is legally due. Secondly, can the European Union actually accept a new offer from the UK on how much we think we owe - £40billion versus EU estimates of more than £60billion - when the most powerful country in Europe, Germany, is in political turmoil?

Angela Merkel sees Brexit as a secondary issue. Credit: PA