Chair of UK Sport Katherine Grainger 'disappointed' by cycling TUEs claim

The UK’s most decorated female Olympian and now the most powerful woman in British Sport, Dame Katherine Grainger, says she would be “disappointed” if a team exploited the Therapeutic Use Exemption system, whereby athletes can take banned, performance enhancing drugs if there is a good medical reason to do so.

Comments made by Shane Sutton, Sir Bradley Wiggins' former coach, seem to suggest Team Sky made use of TUEs.

In a television documentary he argued TUEs were a legitimate way of achieving “marginal gains” if their use did not break anti-doping rules.

There are many who do not share his relaxed approach to this grey area in sport, especially from a team who proclaimed its signature was not just racing clean but racing ethically too.

Despite this apparent admission, Grainger, now chair of UK Sport which funds Britain’s Olympic teams, says she does not believe the tactic is systemic in British Sport.