Charles Manson: Cult leader responsible for murder of Sharon Tate and six others dies

Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in a string of ritualistic murders in California in 1969, has died.

The 83-year-old died of natural causes on Sunday night, according to the California Department of Corrections, after months of failing health.

Manson, who had a Swastika etched between his eyebrows, spent the past four decades in prison after being given nine life-sentences.

He never killed anyone himself but directed his followers to do so.

The killings occurred on successive August nights, terrorising the city of Los Angeles.

Tate, the wife of famed director Roman Polanski, was nearly nine months pregnant when she was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring. They had been tied up and massacred by Manson's followers, stabbed collectively 102 times.