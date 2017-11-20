Jana Novotna: Former Wimbledon champion dies aged 49

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died, aged 49.

Novotna "died peacefully, surrounded by her family" after a "long battle with cancer", the Women's Tennis Association said.

The Czech player had lost in the Wimbledon final in 1993 and 1997 before famously clinching victory against Frenchwoman Nathalie Tauziat in the 1998 Grand Slam tournament.

Steve Simon, WTA CEO, said: "Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA.

"Our condolences and our thoughts are with Jana’s family."