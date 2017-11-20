Gaia Pope: No further action for people arrested in connection with death

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of Gaia Pope have been released from police investigation without any further action.

A post-mortem examination of the body found in the search for the missing 19-year-old "has not identified any injuries to suggest any other person was involved", Dorset police said in an update.

Police had arrested three people - two men aged 19 and 49 and a 71-year-old woman - on suspicion of murder.

Gaia suffered no injuries that could suggest someone else was involved in her death, police said.