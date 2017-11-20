ITV News inside A&E: Doctors 'scared' by thought of busy winter months

by ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton and Health and Science Producer Patrick Russell

"It's scary, it's scary." These are the words of the senior doctor running A&E at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading as it gears up to deal with the winter months. "It is busy, it is going to get busier," he says. ITV News spent the day at the hospital looking at the lengths it is going to prepare for the winter ahead. In an astonishingly frank interview, the lead A&E consultant, Omar Mafousi, speaks for hospitals and doctors around the country when he tells us that he fears current staffing and funding levels are damaging patient care. "We can't give [patients] the care that we want," he told us. "Because we don't have the resources to look after patients in corridors".

Many people we spoke to at A&E could not get a GP appointment. Credit: ITV News

We followed staff as they cared for the roughly 90 people who arrived at A&E that day. It's the beginning of six months spent following the hospital as it prepares for, and then deals with, the winter months. Many of the hospital's problems stem from the some 25 elderly patients they are looking after who are deemed well enough to leave hospital but who remain, because the local authority has not yet put in place their care in the community. If they were able to free up these beds, the hospital would have more space for patients coming through the front door at A&E. The NHS England boss Simon Stevens has said it needs around £4 billion next year alone, otherwise patient care will suffer. "2018, which happens to be the 70th anniversary of the NHS, is poised to be the toughest financial year," Stevens said in a recent speech. On Sunday, the Chancellor poured scorn on calls by NHS executives for more funding.

Staff spoke frankly about the situation on the ground. Credit: ITV News