Jeffrey Tambor could quit Transparent over sexual harassment allegations

Jeffrey Tambor could quit Transparent in the wake of two sexual harassment allegations made against him, the actor said on Sunday.

The 73-year-old, who has won two Emmys starring as a transgender woman in the Amazon series, said a return is unlikely "given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set."

Trace Lysette, a co-star in the series, and a former assistant to Tambor have both accused the actor of sexual harassment.

Tambor has denied the allegations.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor said in a statement.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.

"Given the politicised atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."