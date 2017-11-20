Mugabe faces impeachment as deadline for his resignation passes

A deadline imposed by Zimbabwe's ruling party for Robert Mugabe to stand down or face impeachment has expired.

The defiant 93-year-old said in a televised statement on Sunday that he would preside over the ZANU-PF party conference in December, despite the party voting to sack him giving him 24 hours to resign.

The deadline of noon on Monday local time (10.00GMT) has now passed.

ZANU-PF's chief whip, Lovemore Matuke, confirmed impeachment would go ahead, the Associated Press reported.

"I don't see us failing to proceed with the impeachment," he was quoted as saying.