Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe approaching 600 days behind bars in Iran

A British woman who is approaching her 600th day in an Iranian jail has been told by a specialist that lumps found in her breasts are not thought to be cancerous.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested as she attempted to leave the country in 2016.

She was imprisoned for five years on charges of spreading propaganda.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family have maintained she was in the country on a family holiday.

The Free Nazanin Campaign group says she was taken to a specialist at an Iranian hospital after findings lumps on her breasts. The specialist said the lumps had responded to treatment and they were unlikely to be cancerous.