Wet & windy across the far north tomorrow.

Further rain spreads in from the west overnight, heaviest in the north with some hill snow possible in the far north. Mostly dry in the south, but rather cloudy. Mild.

Rain across Scotland on Tuesday, some heavy and perhaps turning wintry over the highest ground in the far north. Very mild and mostly cloudy elsewhere with rain in places. Breezy.

Rain or showers, some heavy affecting many areas between Wednesday and Friday, along with strong winds for some. Later, colder, brighter conditions spreading to most areas, with night frost and wintry showers.